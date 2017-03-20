Ben Affleck Spotted Out And About With His Kids Following Rehab Stint

It’s been just under one week since A-list actor Ben Affleck bravely announced that he completed a round of treatment for alcohol addiction.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Affleck posted a long statement on his Facebook page revealing that he’d undergone treatment for alcoholism and thanking his friends, family, and fans for support and encouragement.

Today, he was photographed spending some quality time out with his kids. Missing from the outing, however, is Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mother, and Ben’s estranged wife.

Ben and his three children, 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Serephina, and 5-year-old Samuel, were seen walking hand-in-hand on their way to church. The whole gang looked happy and healthy.

In his Facebook post he wrote, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck’s most recent film was Live By Night, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. Next up, for now, is The Batman, but with that so far away, and as he continues to get healthier, expect him to possibly drop some other roles into his schedule.

