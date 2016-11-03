Ben Affleck Didn’t Realize His Son Was Playing With the Future King of England

Ben Affleck took his son to a playpark in London but had no idea who they were going to see there!

When Affleck was in London filming his movie, Justice League, he was also in “dad-mode” with his son, Samuel, 4. So he took him to an indoor play park, PEOPLE reports.

“I noticed this weird vibe from the other grownups,” he told Graham Norton on BBC1. “They were all very well dressed and they had earpieces and I thought, ‘For a kids’ place this is tight security!’I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid.”

Well, that explains the weird vibe FOR SURE.

He then says a few days later, Sam came down with a case of the sniffles, “I can now tell [Sam] that he got a cold from the King of England!”

Which isn’t something everyone can say, so kudos, Sam.

The celeb dad wanted all three of his kids, to see the sights and hopefully catch a glimpse of a Royal so he took Sam, Violet, 10, and Seraphina, 7 to multiple big ticket London places including Buckingham Palace, The Tower of London, and The Windsor Castle, but alas, there wasn’t a royal to be found.

“Now if it was in America—and I hate to admit this—you’d get a VIP pass. You’d get backstage and they would accommodate you.So I got a tour guide thinking this guy will accommodate me but that wasn’t the case!

“He took us to the middle of the street but we were so far away not only couldn’t we see the guard, we couldn’t see the fence!We were surrounded by 50,000 tourists looking for selfie opportunities and we never saw the guards change! It was a disaster!”

