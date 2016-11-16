Below Deck Star Nico Scholly’s Brother Tristen Dies Suddenly at Age 21

Below Deck star Nico Scholly’s younger brother, Tristen, has died at the age of 21.

Scholly revealed the devastating news on social media on Sunday, Nov. 13, Us Weekly reports. He shared several Instagram posts in remembrance of his brother and took to Twitter to mourn his loss.

“My best friend. My other half. My favorite little s–t. I hated you quiet often but loved the hell out of u no matter what,” Nico wrote alongside an Instagram photo with his brother. “My heart is completely broken. This strong an amazing young man will be donating his heart, lungs, and organs to save people’s lives. I’m going to miss you so much Tristen.. your to young to say goodbye so I’ll see u again brother.”

Nico, who stars on the hit Bravo reality show as a deckhand, did not reveal Tristen’s cause of death.

I’ve never felt this pain before. I never understood the term broken-hearted til now. I just want to wake up.. — Nico Scholly (@NicoScholly93) November 15, 2016

“My family and I are truly devastated,” Nico told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Monday. “We ask that our privacy be respected at this tragic and very difficult time.”

“My younger brother of 21 is now an angel. So please pray for my family #chicago #belowdeck #familycomesfirst,” the Chicago native tweeted. “My heart is hurting today … I feel like I’m dreaming. I can’t believe this … I’ve never felt this pain before. I never understood the term broken-hearted til now. I just want to wake up…”

The family set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations for a charity in Tristen’s honor. “He will save many lives,” the family shared. “He will live on through other beautiful souls.”

