Bella Thorne Celebrates National Pizza Day In The Best Possible Way

Did you know that today is National Pizza Day? Turns out, former Disney Channel star and notorious wild child Bella Thorne does. So, naturally, she took to instagram to celebrate the unofficial national holiday in a way only Thorne really can

You may not have thought you wanted a piece of pizza, but not you will. Thorne posted a particularly sultry shot of herself, looking, somehow, sexy and disheveled at the same time. But what makes the photo particularly striking is that she is eating a piece of pizza in the worst possible way and not caring at all about it.

Yeah, she just stuck her face right in the middle and started pulling off the cheese – the best part.What’s worse, according to her caption, the cheese is likely vegan.

Did someone say it was #nationalpizzaday???! Where’s my #vegan cheese at!?! A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

“Did someone say it was #nationalpizzaday???! Where’s my #vegan cheese at!?!” Thorne captioned the photo.

So, it seems that even when the Kick It Up star is eating pizza, she’s got to be all rebellious about it. Turns out though, she isnt’ the only former Disney star that is celebrating the holiday with a vegan pizza. Fellow wild child Miley Cyrus also posted a photo of her celebration – hers was only a photo of her pizza box, but given her earlier photos from the day, there is a chance she could have been enjoying her pizza in bed with her dog in the nude.

Guess that’s one way to enjoy a tasty tasty pizza. How are you celebrating National Pizza Day?

