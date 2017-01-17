Bella Hadid Flips Off Instagram After Selena Gomez Is Seen With The Weeknd

It looks like Bella Hadid is not okay with her ex, The Weeknd, dating pop star Selena Gomez. Though the model hasn’t officially “said” anything, many are suspecting that her latest Instagram post expresses how she feels perfectly.

The model posted a photo that wasn’t captioned but pretty much said everything that needed to be said. Hadid was wearing a rock-themed outfit, including stripped pants and a Harley Davidson vest, which sets the mood perfectly.

Then she flipped off the camera.

The photo itself wasn’t captioned, but it showed up on her Instagram account shortly after Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted outside a Los Angeles restaurant participating in some serious PDA. What’s more, around the same time, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Hadid and the Canadian singer-songwriter had been dating for a year and a half when they decided to break up back in November. According to a source close to the pair, they broke things off because they were each busy doing their own thing.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” the source said when the two broke up. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

For now, it seems that the only two people who are still friends in this love triangle are The Weekend and Gomez. Hadid doesn’t seem to be feeling the love.

