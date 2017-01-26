Baywatch: Summer is Coming Posters Shine Away Winter Blues

Things are heating up over at Paramount Pictures, as the studio is prepping to release the Baywatch reboot film this May.

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, the new film will aim to capture the exciting tone on the original series, while taking the fun and humor to new levels.

The studio has just released a new set of character posters from the film, and they’re looking to heat up your winter. The seven posters feature each major character in their Baywatch swim suits, but set in a snowy locale.

Taking a page out of the Game Of Thrones book, the posters each state that “Summer Is Coming.” The popular HBO series has had the tagline “Winter Is Coming” since its first season.

The posters feature the seven leads – Mitch (The Rock), Brody (Efron), Summer (Alexandra Daddario), Victoria (Priyanka Chopra), C.J. Parker (Kelly Rohrbach), Stephanie (Ilfenesh Hadera), and Ronnie (Jon Bass).

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Baywatch opens in theaters on May 26.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Oold School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

