Bart Simpson Voice Actress Nancy Cartwright Blows Oblivious Teen’s Mind

The Simpsons has become one of the most notable pieces of pop culture since first airing back in 1989, but the voices behind the colorful crowd of Springfield natives are typically less known.

From comedy greats like Harry Shearer and Hank Azaria to renown voice talents like Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith, the cast is full of remarkable talent, but you’d probably only recognize their voices.

This phenomenon was captured in a viral clip shared by Nancy Cartwright, the voice of the Simpson family’s mischevious son Bart and other Springfield kids.

Originally posted by Cartwright’s production company Spotted Cow Entertainment, the two-minute clip shows the actress interacting with a teenager named James, who is trying to sell enough fundraiser chocolate to take his little brother on a limo ride.

After talking to James about his background, Cartwright (in Bart’s voice) replies “I’m ten and go to Springfield Elementary. I’m Bart Simpson; put ‘er there, man,” and reaches out for a first bump.

“That’s a really good impression,” James says, stilled unaware of Cartwright’s fame.

She then lets him in on the joke before buying 10 candy bars for his fundraiser.

But that’ not all she did for James. She then circled back and gave him an autograph to “give him a little proof that he met Bart.”

The Simpsons is currently in the midst of its 28th season with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Cartwright is currently set to reprise her role as Bart through seasons 29 and 30 of the record-breaking cartoon.

Watch Nancy Cartwright’s interaction with unaware youngster below:

Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL — Spotted Cow (@SpottedCowEnt) March 24, 2017

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on Fox, with reruns of the entire series being syndicated regularly on FXX and available to stream on FXNOW.

