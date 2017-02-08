Bad Boys 3 Release Date Pushed Back

If you have been waiting for the next Bad Boys film to drop, then you are going to be waiting even longer. Last year, fans were elated to learn that the long-awaited film would be rolling into theaters in January 2018, but that is no longer the case. Today, Sony Pictures reshuffled its features calendar, and Bad Boys For Life was just one of the films pushed back.

Yikes!

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being shoved back, Bad Boys For Life will now reportedly be released as a holiday venture instead. The blockbuster has been pushed back nearly a year as it will hit theaters on November 9, 2018 instead of January 12, 2018. At this moment, any further information on the hoped-for Bad Boys 4 flick is in limbo given the third movie’s fluctuating release. Last month, it was announced that Bad Boys 4 had moved its previous release date from July 3, 2019.

Of course, fans of the franchise are feeling taken back by the news. In December, Will Smith told Jimmy Kimmel that Bad Boys 3 was “very, very, very close. It’s very close.”

The actor continued, saying, “Bad Boys – the last one was 2004 or something like that. It was what? [19]94 was the first one or something.” He then joked with Kimmel that Lawrence and he can only gather the resources to do one Bad Boys film a decade.

Fans were first given hope that Bad Boys 3 would kick into gear after Martin Lawrence spoke to Kimmel in July 2016. “We’re looking towards maybe March,” Lawrence admitted. “So hopefully it may happen if we can get everybody together at the same time.”

There’s no way to predict the reasoning behind Bad Boys 3 and its pushed release, but the script does not seem to be the culprit. After all, director Joe Carnahan told Collider last year that script was in its last stages of revision. At the time, the story was said to explore a new action-packed adventure while also paying homage to the massive time-break within the franchise.

Sony’s BAD BOYS FOR LIFE is now a holiday vehicle, rolling out November 9, 2018 instead of January 12, 2018. BAD BOYS 4 is now TBD. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) February 7, 2017

“We’re certainly not ignoring that, and that is a part of it,” he said. “What happens 15 years on and where’s your life at now and what did you foresee yourself, it’s really rich material in that way. That part I’m really excited about, it’s a lot of exploring where are they now.”

MORE: Will Smith Says Bad Boys 3 Is Very Close / Martin Lawrence Reveals Bad Boy 3 Production Schedule / Will Be The Best Franchise Installment Yet / Bad Boys 3 Will Have Multiple Villains, Shoot For R-Rating