‘Bachelor’ Contestant Lesley Murphy Reveals Her New Body Post Double Mastectomy

Taking an unplanned, unwanted journey through the scary and unpredictable darkness that is cancer can be harrowing. Emerging on the other side of that terrifying void and survivor, however, is deeply comforting in a way that anyone who hasn’t been through it can’t understand. For that reason, former The Bachelor contestant Lesley Murphy has much to be thankful for.
My Sunday best, or what I could manage to put on today with limited arm movements.🤷🏼♀️My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She’s the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain. I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night. Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely! Sure, it’s sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery. Hopefully by then the permanent marker will be off my body😂I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good.🙌🏻💞 #LesleysBreasties #LesNipsBRCAintheBud #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl
Murphy, who came in fifth on the 17th season of the matchmaking competition show, recently underwent a prophylactic double mastectomy because of some cancerous cells in her body that could’ve very easily become malignant and evolved into full-blown breast cancer.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The bravery she’s displayed by putting her body on display is incredibly admirable.
Many women go through this and much worse, so it’s refreshing to see someone with recognition use their influence to say that it doesn’t make you any less of a woman, or a person, to have a double mastectomy.
We wish her all the luck as she continues to recover from her surgery.
More News:
- Tarek El Moussa Speaks Out About Having Testicular And Thyroid Cancer At The Same Time
- Hugh Jackman Reveals New Details About Skin Cancer
- WWE Legend Reveals Heartbreaking Battle With Liver Cancer
[H/T: Daily Mail]