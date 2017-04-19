‘Bachelor’ Contestant Lesley Murphy Reveals Her New Body Post Double Mastectomy

Taking an unplanned, unwanted journey through the scary and unpredictable darkness that is cancer can be harrowing. Emerging on the other side of that terrifying void and survivor, however, is deeply comforting in a way that anyone who hasn’t been through it can’t understand. For that reason, former The Bachelor contestant Lesley Murphy has much to be thankful for.

Murphy, who came in fifth on the 17th season of the matchmaking competition show, recently underwent a prophylactic double mastectomy because of some cancerous cells in her body that could’ve very easily become malignant and evolved into full-blown breast cancer.

The bravery she’s displayed by putting her body on display is incredibly admirable.

Many women go through this and much worse, so it’s refreshing to see someone with recognition use their influence to say that it doesn’t make you any less of a woman, or a person, to have a double mastectomy.

We wish her all the luck as she continues to recover from her surgery.

