Babysitter Arrested After Abandoning 3 Kids in Unlocked House Because It Wasn’t Clean: Cops

A babysitter is behind bars after leaving the kids she was watching in an unlocked Florida home.

20-year-old Joanne Simmons was hired off of Care.com to watch three children in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Inside Edition, Simmons texted the mother saying she had a family emergency and asked her what time she would be home. The mom texted back saying she would be home around 4 p.m. and told her that if she needed to come home she would.

Simmons never responded.

When the mom got home she found her 4-year-old in soiled underwear and rashes in the other two children’s diapers.

Simmons told police she left because “the home wasn’t clean” and is being charged with child neglect.

