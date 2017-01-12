Aziz Ansari Billed To Host Saturday Night Live This Month

Saturday Night Live has had its ups and downs, but great host can go a long way to making a brilliant episode. With their most recent announcement, SNL has made sure that January will be a month to remember.

Former Parks and Recreation star Aziz Aznsari will be hosting the comedy program on January 21, 2017. The actor/writer/producer will be joined that evening by musical guest Big Sean.

The episode will mark the SNL debut for both Big Sean, and Aziz Ansari.

While Ansari became well-known for his role as Tom Haverford on Parks And Rec, he has since created and starred in his own hit show on Netflix. Master Of None premiered to critical acclaim in 2016, and even earned a Primetime Emmy Award. Netflix announced that the show would return for a second season in 2017.

While the Aziz Ansari episode won’t air until the 24th, fans can look forward to the star of the world’s biggest film taking on hosting duties in the meantime.

Felicity Jones, who plays Jyn Erso in the ultra-successful Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will host the show on January 14.

