Avril Lavigne Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg For Nickelback Joke

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has had it with the Nickelback jokes. She recently expressed her disdain for the internet jokes on twitter while simultaneously calling out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Of course, Lavigne is a little biased on the topic – she used to be married to the lead singer of the group.

In Zuckerberg’s most recent video showcasing his year-long project of creating a functioning home AI system – called Jarvis – the social media mogul took a stab at the Canadian rock band. During the video, Zuckerberg asked his AI system to play some “good Nickelback songs.”

To which the AI responded – in Morgan Freeman’s voice, of course – “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that. There are no good Nickelback songs.” Zuckerberg joked that the question was actually a test for the system, which is what Lavigne really had a problem with.

“Dear Mark, Many people use your products – some people love them and some people don’t. either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion, however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” Lavigne posted on Twitter. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOve50MillionAlbums.”

Lavigne is a little biased about the topic of Nickelback. She and the lead singer, Chad Kroeger were married until 2015. So, while cyberbullying is indeed in bad taste, has it finally come time to stop to making fun of the Canadian band?

What do you think? Will you ever give up your Nickelback jokes?

