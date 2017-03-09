Australian Man Impersonating Justin Bieber Charged With Multiple Child Sex Offenses

A man who posed as Justin Bieber online was arrested and charged with multiple child sex offenses by the Queensland police in Australia.

The 42-year-old man was not identified in the news, but they are asking parents to remain vigilant. The suspect was charged with over 900 child sex offenses, including rape, indecent treatment of children and making child exploitation material, according to the news release.

Detectives checked the man’s computer and allegedly found that he had used multiple online platforms, including Facebook and Skype, to communicated with his victims.

Large amounts of child exploitation material was found on his computer, according to the Queensland news release. The suspect’s offenses allegedly date as far back as 2007.

“This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children that are utilizing social media and communication applications and the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims,” Detective Inspector Jon Rouse said.

“The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety.”

