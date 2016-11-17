Ashton Kutcher Wanted to Name His Baby ‘Hawkeye,’ but Mila Kunis Said No

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are expecting their second child together very soon, and Kutcher revealed during an interview with Conan O’Brien Wednesday that the pair already have their son’s name picked out.

“We have a name dialed in that we’ve had for a while,” Kutcher revealed. “But the problem is, if you get the name too soon, suddenly there’s like slight trepidation about the name. The other day, Mila was like, ‘So, you still like the name?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And she was like, ‘Why was it the high pitch yeah? Why wasn’t it the low pitch yeah?’ Then I was like, ‘Well, you like the name, right?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ Like, ‘Why did you say it like that?’”

“Now we’re like, ‘Maybe we don’t love the name,’ even though we both love the name!” he added with a laugh. “So, I think we have a name.”

Although they do have a name in mind, Kutcher revealed that he broached one moniker in particular to his wife, although it was quickly nixed.

“There was a rallying cry from a collective that believed in the name Hawkeye,” he said.

“I’m an Iowan, to have a kid named Hawkeye [after the University of Iowa football team], and it’s like M.A.S.H.! Like, he could be a doctor!” the actor said, referring to the character Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce.

Unfortunately for Kutcher, the name “didn’t fly” with Kunis.

“It didn’t cross the Mila threshold,” Kutcher said. “It came to the threshold, but then it got knocked down.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.