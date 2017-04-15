Ashley Graham Reveals Topless Poolside Pic On Instagram

Ashley Graham is showing off all her curves to her fans and followers on social media.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share a picture oh herself in anticipation of Coachella. The brunette beauty posed poolside in red bikini bottoms and no top. She laid with her back to the camera and her long brunette locks dangling toward the pool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She kept the caption quite simple writing, “#coachella vibin’.” Check out the picture below:

#coachella vibin’ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Not one to shy away from showing her body just last month bared her butt in a Baywatch-inspired photo shoot. And just yesterday the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model left little to the imagination as she posed in lacy panties and a striped crop top on Snapchat.

Graham, who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, became the first-ever plus-size model to be featured in SI swimsuit issue in 2015 and graced the cover the following year.

The size-14 beauty has also advocated for body diversity in the modeling world, and often takes to social media to let her fans know that she too has issues with her weight but ultimately loves who she is and how she looks.

The model took an Instagram pic of her name and captioned it: “”I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. And you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein.”

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

More News:

[H/T Instagram, @theashleygraham]