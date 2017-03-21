Ashley Graham Reveals Busty Bagels Video

Ashley Graham just won the Internet with one of her most risqué videos ever in which she was completely topless. In the racy clip, the Sports Illustrated cover girl showed off her body as well as her love of bread as she guarded her modesty with a couple bagels over her breasts.

🥐I LOVE BREAD!🥐 xx A post shared by jilliandavison (@jilliandavison) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

The video was shared by fashion director Jillian Davidson with the simple caption: “I LOVE BREAD! xx.”

The eye-catching footage shows the 29-year-old supermodel standing in a kitchen with her upper body on full display. She covered herself up with bagels and smiled as she jiggled herself around.

Almost immediately after posting on Instagram, the video of Ashley Graham took social media by storm. Thousands have now watched the clip, and others flooded to Ashley Graham’s Instagram account to shower her sizzling hot social media snaps with likes and comments.

Given that she is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, Ashley Graham is no stranger to flaunting her curvy figure. However, because she is built differently than the stereotypical model, the brunette beauty has been subject to a massive amount of criticism over the course of her career.

Last week, Graham joined the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street and spoke out about body-shamers. She listened to others share their stories and then opened up about her past experiences with learning to love her body no matter what anyone says.

“Nothing’s actually surprised me,” Graham said in regards to hearing the attendees stories of body-shaming. “I’ve lived exactly what they’re living. I’ve lived the torment of the names. I’ve lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life.”

“It’s the same cycle, it doesn’t matter what generation we are in,” she said. “Every kid is going to go through the same thing.”

One way that Graham combats the feelings of self-doubt is by reciting to herself in the mirror: “[I say] ‘You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful.’”

During a recent interview with Vogue, Ashley dished she has been dealing with haters her entire modeling career.

“For 10 years I’d been told I was always going to be a catalog girl, never a cover girl. Well, I got with IMG and did five covers in a year, boom, boom, boom. See, if you have a pretty face doors will open, but your job isn’t just to walk through them, it’s to get invited back,” she said. “Look, I hit the beauty jackpot, I get it, but that’s not enough, you’ve got to have more to have longevity in this business. It’s always been, ‘OK, so what can I do now?’”

Get it for spring break! My @swimsuitsforall collection available now. Link in bio! #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

