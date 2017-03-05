Ashley Graham Stuns In See-Through Wet T-Shirt In Miami With Her Husband

Ashley Graham is getting some quality relaxation time while in Miami with her husband Justin Ervin.

The 29-year-old model took to Snapchat to show off her banging body while in the pool with her beau.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl wore a white tee which got soaking wet and exposed her nipples as she splashed around in her hotel pool. The Vogue model skipped the cosmetics and sported her all-natural beauty.

That was fun🌞 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Ashley met her videographer husband at church in 2009 and the couple were married the following year in 2010.

In August, the beauty revealed that she and Justin didn’t have sex until they were married.

“My husband and I waited; call me crazy, but it worked. Our sex is amazing!” Ashley told Elle Canada.

“It made me feel like I had the power back in my dating life. He respected me more because I wasn’t willing to just give it up.” She added, “I tell my friends to wait three months. Just see if he can wait. If he can, he’s a good guy. And, again, it’s not for everybody, but for me it was great. It’s something I’m actually really proud of.”

Meanwhile, the beautiful stunner is fresh off an epic Baywatch-inspired photoshoot, where she rocked the classic red one-piece bathing suit. She showed off her jet-skiing skills in the water.

The America’s Next Top Model judge worked her magic in front of cameras as she posed up a storm while atop a jet ski.

