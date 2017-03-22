Ashley Graham Shows Off Full Figure In New Miami Photoshoot

Ashley Graham is a body-image activist and role model to many of different shapes and sizes. And Tuesday Graham flaunted her curvy figure during a Miami Beach photoshoot for Glamour magazine.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model wore a white one-piece that left little to the imagination as she was fitted with a giant palm leaf headpiece.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The one-piece featured a Brazilian-cut bottom that put Ashley’s booty on full display.

Check Out The Curvaceous Pics Here

The swimsuit featured a tie-back, skimpy design that gave viewers a peek at the model’s side boob. She looked to be having fun as she was caught laughing with the crew between takes.

One to not hide her body behind her clothes, Graham recently took to social media with one of her most risqué videos ever in which she was completely topless.

In the racy clip, the Sports Illustrated cover girl showed off her body as well as her love of bread as she guarded her modesty with a couple bagels over her breasts.

🥐I LOVE BREAD!🥐 xx A post shared by jilliandavison (@jilliandavison) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

The video was shared by fashion director Jillian Davidson with the simple caption: “I LOVE BREAD! xx.”

The eye-catching footage shows the 29-year-old supermodel standing in a kitchen with her upper body on full display. She covered herself up with bagels and smiled as she jiggled herself around.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]