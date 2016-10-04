Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Beer-Filled Instagram Picture From Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to spend Oktoberfest in Munich this year, but he didn’t go alone. The action film star decided to bring along his son, Joseph Baena for the trip and celebrate Baena’s birthday with a big pint of beer.

Oktoberfest isn’t a holiday you want to celebrate alone. With the drinking and the lederhosen, it’s certainly better celebrated with family and friends. Or at least with someone who really enjoys a pint or two.

This year Schwarzenegger decided to celebrate the German holiday in Munich with his son. The two donned some traditional lederhosen and raised a hearty pint in celebration. Baena was also celebrating his 19th birthday, which does make it legal for him to drink in Germany.

“Happy Birthday, Joseph. Great student, great athlete,” Schwarzenegger captioned a photo of the duo on Instagram. “I’m proud of you and I love you!”

Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Because of that affair, the father son pair has had an interesting relationship. Recently Schwarzenegger spoke up about his relationship with his son to Howard Stern.

“He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” the Terminator star said. “So, it all has worked out … It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and new we have to figure it out, right?”

While Baena has decided to keep much of his life private and away from the spotlight, Schwarzenegger has recently signed on to host the next season of Celebrity Apprentice. The actor is also rumored to be returning to the big screen soon as Conan the Barbarian.

Until his schedule starts getting busy again, the superstar can lay back and down a few brews to celebrate Oktoberfest.

