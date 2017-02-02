Ariel Winter Reveals Stunning SAG Awards Photo

Ariel Winter shared a photo of her SAG awards dress and she looked absolutely stunning. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to post the image of her glamorous look from the star-studded event.

The 19-year-old actress posted the photo without a caption.

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Since posting on Instagram, Ariel Winter’s pic racked up more than 68k likes and thousands of her social media followers took to the comments section to express how gorgeous she looked.

At the SAG awards show this past Sunday, Winter wore a metallic MIKAEL D gold dress that looked like it was painted on her skin. The gown flaunted her curvy figure with a plunging neckline and strategic cutouts in the lace exterior.

While chatting with E! News during the SAG red carpet special, Winter revealed the night before she had celebrated her 19th birthday with 20 of her closest friends and family members.

“I am 19 now,” Winter said. “On Friday they [the crew] were so nice and they got me a cake and all sang happy birthday to me. I went to dinner with like 20 of my closest family and friends and then we just went out and had a good time together.”

#ArielWinter and her bf #LeviMeaden are so adorable! See more pics of the couple at the #SAGawards on JJJ now! A photo posted by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Winter also gave her followers a full look at her glowing golden gown from the red carpet at the awards ceremony in another snap standing next to her dapper date for the evening, her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Ariel captioned the pic: “SAG Awards 2017 with my [heart emoji].”

SAG Awards 2017 with my ❤ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

What were your thoughts about Ariel Winter’s look from the SAG awards?

[H/T Instagram: Ariel Winter, E! News]