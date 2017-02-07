Ariel Winter Posts More Revealing Photos On Instagram

Ariel Winter has posted more revealing snaps on social media. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday evening to share the risequé photos.

The 18-year-old actress captioned the first photo: “3 Aquarians + 1 Cancer.”

3 Aquarians + 1 Cancer A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

In the snap, Ariel is wearing a a shiny dress with a thigh slit that goes all the way up to her hips. The racy gown nearly put her entire derriere on full display when Winter struck a pose lifting her leg in the air.

Since posting on Instagram on Monday, Winter’s photo racked up more than 85k likes.

The skin-filled pic caused quite the controversy amongst Winter’s fans.

One critic wrote in the comments section: “But to be honest with you, I’m still [wondering] if @arielwinter is an actress or future pornstar showing her body and butt to the world. I mean, COME ON PEOPLE.”

Another fan defended Ariel Winter: “If she wants to show her skin she has every right to do so, she is living her life how she wants, no one gets a say in what she does or doesn’t do with her body aside from her.”

Winter posted the second photo with the caption: “#tb to this.”

#tb to this 🎂 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

The second image gives a look at Winter’s dress from the front and it has a seriously deep plunging neckline. The pic also features one of Winter’s Modern Family co-stars, Nolan Gould. The group photo received more than 39k likes on Instagram.

Because Winter has grown up as a star on one of the most popular TV shows, she has been the subject of scrutiny for quite some time now. However, the years in the spotlight have helped Winter develop thick skin, and she now doesn’t seem fazed by the criticism from haters.

Winter recently said: “It was hard for me in the beginning to deal with people’s comments and deal with everybody having an opinion on absolutely everything I did. But as I got older, I started to realize that as long as I’m positive in my life and as long as I feel good about my decisions and stick to how I feel and the things I want to do, that’s what’s most important. And that’s what’s going to get me through in life.”

Ariel also shared a snap of the same revealing dress on Instagram on Thursday, but she was photographed making out with her new beau. Check out the pic here.

What are your thoughts about Ariel Winter’s revealing Instagram photos?

[H/T Instagram: Ariel Winter]