Ariel Winter Sports Plunging White T-Shirt And Tiny Bronze Shorts On Day Out With Beau

Even dressed casually, Modern Family star Ariel Winter looks her best.

The 19-year-old actress was spotted in Beverly Hills on Saturday with boyfriend Levi Meaden. She rocked bronze short shorts that showed a slight portion of her derrière. She wore a long sleeve white shirt with a slight turtle neck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the shirt looked to be quite covering, the back of the top was plunging showing most of her back. She paired the outfit with white sneakers and reading glasses.

#arielwinter A post shared by Christian 🇩🇪 (@stars_up2date) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

#arielwinter A post shared by TCP1 (@thecelebphotos1) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Her 29-year-old boyfriend sported a classic denim coat, with his light blue T-shirt and dark denim pants. He topped the look off with a pair of groovy high tops and some retro shades.

The pair have been dating for almost six months now. And the couple couldn’t get enough of her beau Levi Meaden as the couple planted kisses on each other during a stroll through Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The couple is no stranger to sharing their love on social media. Just a week ago Ariel shared a black and white photo of herself sitting on Levi’s lap at a bar. They were both holding cigars. The actress was wearing a sheer black top which showed her bra. A black skirt and knee-high black boots. While Levi wore a striped long sleeve tee and jeans.

Bonnie & Clyde A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]