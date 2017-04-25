Ariel Winter Sports Plunging Neckline While Ringing In Stock Exchange

Ariel Winter stopped by the New York Stock Exchange today, and she had her entire “stock portfolio” fully on display.

Stunning the crowd in an ultra-low-cut blazer, Ariel showed off quite a bit of cleavage.

Partnered with the blazer was a pair of matching dress pants that were so long they hid her shoes from view.

We can likely presume Modern family star was rocking some high heels, though, because she looked suspiciously taller than she usually does.

The was very revealing, yes, but at the same time it was very sophisticated, and the 19-year-old actress wore it gracefully.

Ariel’s visit to the Stock Exchange was related to promotion of her new film with legendary actor Burt Reynolds, Dog Years.

Dog Years is described as, “An aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. On its surface DOG YEARS is a tale about faded fame, but at its core, it’s a universal story about growing old.”

Winter celebrated the film’s acceptance into Tribeca by sharing an Instagram post where she said, “BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017. “

