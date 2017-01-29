Ariel Winter Busts Out See-Through Top And Daisy Dukes After Bora Bora Vacation

Ariel Winter is at it again. Just recently, the Modern Family star flaunted a booty pic that was snapped during her Bora Bora vacation. Now, she has snapped yet another photo of her flaunting the classic Daisy Dukes that we all know and love.

#ootd 💃🏽 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

“It’s a butt,” the star said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Winter has made it a point to use Instagram as her channel where she flaunts her curvy body without any cares in the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Stay Warm With These Sizzling Ariel Winter Instagram Pics

Winter also credits Modern Family star Sofia Vergara with giving her inspiration to do this, as she is another “curvy” woman doing great things in Hollywood.

Winter is no doubt shaking things up on social media, but do you think it is too much? Too little? A lot of television stars have used Instagram consistently to give another dimension into their personal lives, be it a new boyfriend they love or simple holiday vacation pictures.

Before she posted her Daisy Dukes picture, Winter posted a much more revealing picture that garnered both love and a lot of hate on her Instagram handle:

“I hope she stops posting photos of her butt and realizes there are important things in life she could document (sic),” one Instagram user wrote.

Another said: “I have literally lost all respect for you.”

“Show some respect to yourself,” one user commented.

In the past, Winter has received flack for showing off her curvy figure.

“I was bullied for being super flat and super skinny when I was 11 years old and then I turned 12 and I suddenly was curvy and had this bigger body that I wasn’t prepared to deal with yet, but I was super excited because when I was younger, I’d always wanted boobs and I wanted a butt,” Winter said while talking to E! News.

“Unfortunately, photos came out of me on the Internet after my body had kind of blossomed and people were really hating on me for it,” she said. “I got a lot of comments like ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re a slut…it was a lot coming from people I didn’t know at such a young age.”

Winter has mentioned before that she won’t pay attention to the haters anymore and has stopped trying to live up to everyone else’s standards.

“Now, I go to post a photo and I don’t care what people write on my picture…if you don’t like my photo, you can go unfollow me.”

MORE ARIEL WINTER NEWS: Ariel Winter Posts Bikini Travel Pic That Could Stop Traffic / Ariel Winter Dresses up as a Playboy Bunny for Halloween / Modern Family star Ariel Winter Posts ‘Naked’ Bathtub Photo

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]