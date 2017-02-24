Ariel Winter Sizzles In Mini-Dress That Would Barely Fit Stuart Little

On Thursday night, Ariel Winter was spotted wearing a skin-tight mini-dress that will make you gasp.

The Modern Family star enjoyed a night out at the West Hollywood hot spot Catch LA and definitely dressed to impress for the outing.

Check out the photos of Ariel Winter’s mini-dress here.

19-year-old Ariel Winter sported a dress that looked as if it was painted onto her curvy figure that featured an extremely high hemline and bared a bit of her back. She paired the white mini-dress with a bulky leather jacket that she slung over her shoulder while heading into Catch.

To complete her look, the black-haired beauty sported a pair of faded gray, thigh-high boots and a red leather purse.

Ariel Winter isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique, and she credits her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara for helping her develop her confidence.

“[Vergara] could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like: ‘Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,’ or ‘Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself,’” Winter said.

This definitely isn’t the first time this week that Ariel Winter has shown some skin. The actress attended the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Tuesday night and wore a stunning dress that flaunted her tanned legs.

Ariel donned a black halter one-piece that featured a cutout section on her abdomen. The outfit was complete with a sheer lacy skirt that she pulled to one side to showcase her gams.

Before going out on Thursday night, Winter shared two steamy images that showed off her eye-catching outfit for the star-studded event held in Beverly Hills.

She captioned the photo: “#younghollywood #vanityfair.”

#younghollywood #vanityfair 😈 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Winter shared the second snap with the same hashtags in the caption as the first.

#vanityfair #younghollywood A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Keep up with Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Ariel Winter’s sexiest look?

