Ariel Winter Is A Vision In Gold When Locking Lips With Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter looked absolutely stunning when she hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.

The Modern Family star showed off her stunning curves in a gold semi sheer lace gown as she planted a kiss on beau Levi Meaden, 29.

#ArielWinter and her bf #LeviMeaden are so adorable! See more pics of the couple at the #SAGawards on JJJ now! A photo posted by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Winter was not shy about planting a kiss on Meaden and when they were done the TV star wiped her lipstick off his face. Fans were seen capturing the moment from the stands with their cameras.

During the SAG red carpet special, Winter talked with E! News where she revealed the night before she had celebrated her 19th birthday with 20 of her closest friends and family members

“I am 19 now,” the actress said.

“On Friday they [the crew] were so nice and they got me a cake and all sang happy birthday to me,” Winter said. “I went to dinner with like 20 of my closest family and friends and then we just went out and had a good time together.”

She continued, “I tried to keep it small.”

She then talked a bit about her mega hit show with Sofia Vergara. “We love making it [modern family] so it’s really really nice to still have that recognition,” Winter said.

On Saturday, Winter posted a photo of her and a friend showing off their bums.

“Happy birthday to my #1 wifey hoe,” she wrote. “Love you to the [moon emoji].”

Her co-star Julie Bowen—who plays her mother on Modern Family—shared a photo of Winter blowing out her birthday candles.

“HappyBirthday to my sweet girl!!!” she wrote. “@arielwinter I love you!”

HappyBirthday to my sweet girl!!! @arielwinter I love you! A photo posted by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

