Ariel Winter Dresses up as a Playboy Bunny for Halloween

Ariel Winter has stepped up her Halloween game.

The Modern Family star dressed up as a Playboy bunny for Halloween, captioning an Instagram photo with a rabbit icon, letting the image do the talking. She wears an iconic Playboy bunny corset top, tights, bunny ears and a fluffy white tail as she looks over her shoulder with a smile, Us Weekly reports.

Winter is well-known for showing off her figure and promoting body confidnece. She recently posted a photo of herself along with a message for haters.

“To those who attack me with body-shaming comments your words are a reflection of what’s inside you, not me,” she said. “The bullies I encounter online give me the chance to reaffirm to myself, and you guys, the importance of self-acceptance.”

“We need to challenge and change the way we talk about each other online, and understand it has a huge impact on girls’ confidence,” she continued. “Let’s transform social media into a place where girls feel supported and empowered. Isn’t it time we stopped this negativity?”

Well said!

