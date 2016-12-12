Ariel Winter Debuts Sassy New Bangs At Critics’ Choice Awards

Ariel Winter showed off a new look at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

The 18-year-old rocked a slinky black gown by Uel Camilo on the red carpet and debuted her new set of bangs, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The Modern Family star looked confident in her sexy backless gown, which she showed in a photo she posted on Instagram with her co-star Nolan Gould.

“Critics Choice Awards with@nolangouldofficial 🎈#modernfamily #awards,” she captioned the picture.

Critics Choice Awards with @nolangouldofficial 🎈#modernfamily #awards A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:02pm PST

Gould shared a similar photo of the two with the caption, “We’re at the Critics’ Choice Awards! Wish us luck!”

