Ariel Winter Goes Braless In Skintight White Top

Ariel Winter showed off a little more than she likely intended to during an outing in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The Modern Family star went braless in a skintight white top that left almost nothing to the imagination. She paired the sleeveless top with tiny Daisy Duke shorts that barely peeked out under her shirt as she enjoyed the sunshine on Tuesday.

To complete her look, the 19-year-old actress sported white sneakers and an eye-catching bright blue shade of nail polish. Her signature raven-black tresses were pulled out of her face and tied up in a tight bun.

Ariel Winter’s 29-year-old beau Levi Meaden was photographed following shortly behind her. He was looking stylish in a denim jacket, gray jeans, and high-top navy blue kicks.

Even though Ariel Winter isn’t shy about showing off some serious skin nowadays, she wasn’t always quite as confident in her body. Back in 2015, she underwent a breast reduction from a 32F to a 34D.

“I remember being in my sister’s wedding and being so flat and thinking, I just wish I would grow boobs! And then overnight I did,” she said. “But then they kept growing and growing and growing and it didn’t seem like they were going to stop.”

Ariel Winter also spoke out saying that her fame through Modern Family added another layer of scrutiny regarding her body shape.

“It’s hard enough being a teenager in life, but being on one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed sitcoms drew heightened interest. I was 15 years old with size F breasts. It’s like, how do you navigate that?”

Judging by her dress that she wore to the premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village this past weekend, you would never guess that Ariel was once quite self-conscious about her figure. Her patterned minidress featured cutout panels on the side and middle that showcased some serious sideboob. She shared a photo of the gorgeous getup on Instagram on Monday.

❤🦄 Makeup: @kipzachary Hair: @jonathan_colombini A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Do you think this is one of Ariel Winter's sexiest looks?

