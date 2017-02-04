Ariel Winter Attempts To Blowout Sparkler In Eye-Popping Dress

Happy Birthday to Ariel Winter!
The 19-year-old Modern Familystar just celebrated her 19th birthday with a huge white cake and a couple of sparkler “candles.” Of course, in true Ariel Winter fashion, she rocked a sultry sparkly dress.
19 and attempting to blow out a sparkler💥
A video posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on
Winter posted a short clip of her leaning in, trying to blow out the elusive sparkler. As she leans back, laughing at the camera, you can really get a great look at her stunning outfit. Her open back, high slit dress shows off her signature curves and hugs her booty in just the right way. She is also coy enough to not show off the front of the dress, leaving it to the imagination.
This isn’t the first stunning dress Winter has stunned in this week. The actress also rocked a gold see-through number for the SAG Awards earlier in the week. That outfit was tight in all the right places, see-through throughout, with gold sequence hiding her modesty from prying eyes.
“SAG Awards 2017 with my
A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on
She walked the carpet with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, who has been frequenting her Instagram page, usually surrounded by a bunch of heart and kiss emojis.
A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on
As for her birthday photos, today she is partying, so perhaps tomorrow she will treat us to more snaps of her special day.
