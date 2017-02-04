Ariel Winter Attempts To Blowout Sparkler In Eye-Popping Dress

Happy Birthday to Ariel Winter!

The 19-year-old Modern Familystar just celebrated her 19th birthday with a huge white cake and a couple of sparkler “candles.” Of course, in true Ariel Winter fashion, she rocked a sultry sparkly dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

19 and attempting to blow out a sparkler💥 A video posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Winter posted a short clip of her leaning in, trying to blow out the elusive sparkler. As she leans back, laughing at the camera, you can really get a great look at her stunning outfit. Her open back, high slit dress shows off her signature curves and hugs her booty in just the right way. She is also coy enough to not show off the front of the dress, leaving it to the imagination.

This isn’t the first stunning dress Winter has stunned in this week. The actress also rocked a gold see-through number for the SAG Awards earlier in the week. That outfit was tight in all the right places, see-through throughout, with gold sequence hiding her modesty from prying eyes.

“SAG Awards 2017 with my

SAG Awards 2017 with my ❤ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

She walked the carpet with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, who has been frequenting her Instagram page, usually surrounded by a bunch of heart and kiss emojis.

💋Wuv uuu to da 🌚 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

As for her birthday photos, today she is partying, so perhaps tomorrow she will treat us to more snaps of her special day.

Next: Kendra Wilkinson Revealed A Rocked Out, Skintight Instagram Photo To Kick Off The New Year | Mariah Carey Strips Down To Lingerie, Burns Wedding Dress In New Music Video | Jennifer Lopez Releases Sizzling New Skintight Pic

[H/T Instagram]