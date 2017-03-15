Ariel Winter Celebrates 3 Million Instagram Followers With Big Kiss

Ariel Winter just hit a huge milestone on social media. The Modern Family star surpassed the 3 million followers mark on Instagram, and she posted a video to express her appreciation to all of her loyal fans.

Kisses for 3M from 🇨🇳 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

The 19-year-old actress captioned the clip: “Kisses for 3M from [Chinese flag emoji].”

The black and white video shows the brunette beauty wearing a dark-colored top with her long locks flowing down off her shoulders. Ariel blows a kiss to the camera as she bats her long lashes.

The video was viewed more than 279k times and received over 80k likes.

Ariel Winter has been in Qingdao, China this week visiting with her actor beau Levi Meaden, who is busy filming the Pacific Rim sequel. The two are celebrating four months of dating this week and spent this past weekend taking in the Chinese culture and snapping pics from bed. See the snaps here.

The pic showed Ariel embracing her man in the middle of a Qingdao market. Meaden planted a kiss on her head while the two stayed warm in heavy coats.

Winter posted the photo with number emojis that expressed that the lovebirds are four months in and hope to spend many more months together in the future.

1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣🔛✔️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

When Ariel Winter isn’t spending time with Levi Meaden or filming Modern Family, she has been speaking out quite frequently about body confidence. Last Tuesday, Ariel joined the view during a special episode in Orlando, Florida. During the show, she opened up about how she has managed to tune out the negative noise that has surrounded her for years.

“Well, I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” Winter said. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

“And I thought, you know, I went through so much at a young age, I was criticized for everything — the way I looked, the way I dressed, what I said,” she said. “And I thought for a while that if I changed the way I was that people would accept me. I tried, and they still didn’t.”

