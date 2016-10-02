Archer To End After Tenth Season

Archer fans, strap in, we have some bad news. Creator Adam Reed just announced that the end of the animated spy show is in sight. The series will end after Season 10.

Reed made his announcement while appearing on the Modern Film School’s Murmur podcast.

“The plan is to end Archer after season 10,” he said. “I don’t know that anybody has table about that, but that is definitely my plan- to do 8, 9, and 10 and they’re gonna be each shorter seasons of just eight episodes, and then wind it up…”

The FX animated series that follows character Sterling Archer has had an impressive seven seasons so far and was recently signed for three more, eight-episode seasons. This means that the comedy will still be on air until 2019. After that, however, reruns will have to satisfy any Archer cravings fans may have.

At the beginning, the show took a while to find just the right audience, so ending up with a solid ten seasons is definitely an accomplishment. But fans of the show know that when Reed starts to feel bored, everything changes. This is, perhaps, one of the reasons why Reed decided to end after season 10.

“I was gonna end it after 8, but then I had sort of a brain explosion of a way that I could do three more seasons and really keep my interest up,” Reed continued. “So the three seasons that are coming up are gonna be pretty different from what has come before, and they’re gonna be different from each other.”

Thank the TV gods for Reed’s brain explosion! So, even though the time with Archer, Lana Kane, Cyril Figgis, Pam Poovey, and little Abbiejean is numbered, at least it isn’t completely over yet. There is a lot that Reed could do with the show for the next three seasons. If his previous brain explosions and story shifts are any indication, these last three seasons are going to be great.

There is hope that Archer could live on after season 10, however. There have been hints of a possible Archer live action movie.

“We’ve talked about it. Right now, the plan is to keep it on the back burner,” Executive Producer Matt Thompson told ComicBook.com’s Lucas Siegel in an interview. “We’re focused on seasons 8, 9, and 10 of Archer. Adam and I talk about it here and there. It usually pops up when we’re out doing press for the start of the season. Then we always say, next season, when we hit the break, Adam’s gonna write the movie, and it hasn’t happened yet. He keeps thinking he’s gonna do it, and I think he eventually will.”

We will just have to wait and see what the future of Archer will bring.

[H/T AV Club]