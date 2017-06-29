Photos Revealed Of Antonio Banderas After Heart Attack

Recently, Desperado star Antonio Banderas announced that back in January of this year he suffered a mild heart attack. Recently he was photographed out and he is looking really fantastic for a man recovering from a heart attack.

Stepping out for the proclamation of Holy Week in Malaga, Banderas sported a sleek suit, with some shades and what is maybe the best-looking beard in the world.

56-year-old Antonino Banderas recovering from a heart attack looks better than most of us do on our best day.

Accompanying Banderas on his afternoon out was his 37-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel.

The two were photographed holding hands and smiling for the camera.

Speaking for the first time about his health scare, Banderas revealed, “I suffered a heart attack on January 26. It was a benign attack, it hasn’t caused any permanent damage and now I’m in a recovery period. It’s something that happens every day to a lot of people. I didn’t hide it, but I didn’t want it to receive more importance than those suffered by other people.”

The Expendables 3 star also reportedly attributed his health issues to the physical stress that’s come along with spending nearly the past 40 years constantly traveling between the Sates and Spain, his native country, plus all of the intense commitments that come along with his demanding acting schedule.

While he doesn’t have a whole lot of film work on the docket at this time, one project that is on the horizon for Banderas is Life Itself, a film in which he’ll co-star alongside Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Samuel L. Jackson (Kong: Skull Island), Olivia Wilde (The Lazarus Effect), and Annette Bening (The Kids Are All Right).

Little is known about the film at this time, other than that it is said to be an American-Spanish dramatic film, and it’s written and directed by Dan Fogelman, who is the creator of NBC’s runaway smash-hit drama, This Is Us.

All things considered, it looks like Antonio Banderas is doing well in his recovery, and we wish him all the best as he continues to regain health.

[H/T: Daily Mail]