Anthony Michael Hall Charged With Felony Battery For Alleged Assault, Faces Up To Seven Years In Jail

The actor could spend up to seven years in jail after he was charged with felony battery with serious bodily injury, Us Weekly reports.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged the Breakfast Club actor, 48, two months after the crime that took place took place outside his residence in Playa del Rey, Calif. He allegedly broke his neighbor’s wrist and injured his back.

TMZ obtained security footage from the September 13 altercation. A man identified as Hall is pictured arguing with another man before Hall shoved him to the ground and left. The incident reportedly started after the neighbor left a gate open prompting Hall to yell at him to close it.

TMZ reported that Hall’s maximum jail sentence was raised from four to seven years due to special circumstances.

This isn’t the first time the actor has gotten into trouble. In 2010, Hall was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace after an argument with his neighbor.

