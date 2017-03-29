‘Annabelle’ Sequel Gets Title Change To ‘Annabelle: Creation’

When The Conjuring debuted in the summer of 2013, it took the horror world by storm. Director James Wan was no stranger to the genre, but after films like Saw and Insidious, the director was ready to take a conventional haunted house story and put his own spin on it. His efforts were so successful that not only did he get to make The Conjuring 2, but a spin-off film, Annabelle, was also released. The spin-off’s sequel has officially been named “Annabelle: Creation,” leading many fans to wonder what frights the film might hold.

In The Conjuring, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play supernatural investigators based on the real Ed and Lorraine Warren, prolific researchers in the world of the supernatural. In the film’s opening scenes, audiences witness one of these real-life investigations about a woman who thinks her doll might be possessed. The Warrens intervene and take the doll to their home where they know it won’t do any harm.

The spin-off Annabelle showed the haunted doll’s history, which tied into some terrifying instances of cult-related murders. A young couple then inherits the doll, leading to a series of awful events.

Annabelle: Creation‘s synopsis is as follows:

“Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.”

The upcoming sequel is directed by Lights Out director David F. Sandberg.

Although the mythology that went into Lights Out wasn’t as fully-realized as other horror films, Sandberg demonstrated his skills with manipulating audiences to get them to pay attention to exactly what he wanted them to, only to then startle them with something from a different part of the frame. He also showed an impeccable use of silhouette and negative space, so getting to see him hone his skills with an established mythology should be highly entertaining.

Annabelle: Creation lands in theaters August 11.

