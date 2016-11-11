Angelina Jolie Recordings Could Hurt Her Getting Primary Custody

The Brangelina divorce has taken a dramatic turn as there are rumors of an audio recording of Angelina Jolie that could be damaging to the Maleficent actress’s bid to keep primary custody of their six kids.

A source close to the situation told The Sun, “We believe audio tapes exist of Angelina that would be absolutely dynamite against her if they were to be made public.”

Apparently, Angelina was possibly recorded saying that she intended to prove that Brad abuse the children despite the fact that on Wednesday, the LA County Department of Children and Family Services cleared the World War Z actor of any abuse allegations.

“Nobody wants to play dirty like that,” the source said, “but Angelina and her team seem absolutely hell-bent on trying to discredit Brad in order to stop him getting full custody.”

Together Brad and Angelina have six kids: Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and the 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad has made it obvious that he wants to come to a mature arrangement and stop throwing dirt at each other.”

The source also insisted that there was an altercation between Brad and Maddox, but there was no abuse.

“Yes, there was an argument on a plane between him and Maddox, but that’s it,” the source said in conclusion. “It’s not abuse.”

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Hollywood couple had reached a custody agreement. Representatives for Angelina Jolie released the following statement:

“We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago. In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children’s best interest.”

The statement continued, “We are not in a position to discuss the details. We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their wellbeing, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time.”

Most recently, Brad Pitt surfaced in public for the first time since the divorce at the premiere of his upcoming film Allied.

