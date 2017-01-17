Angelina Jolie Is Now Facing A Massive, Unexpected Left Turn In Her Split With Brad Pitt

In the midst of divorce proceedings from her estranged husband Brad Pitt, Maleficent star Angelina Jolie is now facing a massively unexpected situation. The biological mother of Jolie’s adopted daughter Zahara is now demanding access after the Brangelina divorce, according to Daily Mail.

Zahara’s natural mother is named Mentewab Dawit Lebiso and she is currently living in Ethiopia. Mentwab explained that she dreams of meeting the girl that she gave up as an infant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her,” Mentewab said. “I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.”

“I miss her all the time,” said Mentewab. “I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days. I long to have regular contact with her.”

Mentewab has explained that she simply wants her daughter to know that she has a caring mother.

“I would like Zahara to know she has a mother who loves her as much as Angelina,” she said. “I know her life with Angelina is in another country and she speaks another language than her. She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact. I would like to see her face. She has grown into a beautiful woman and I am so proud of her. My heart bursts because I am so proud.”

“We all die sometime and before I die I would like her to know about me and that she has a family here in Ethiopia,” Mentewab said. “I would ask Angelina to let me speak with her. I do not think it is too much to ask.”

While Mentewab desperately wants to have contact with Zahara, she still feels that her daughter should live with Angelina Jolie.

“I want my daughter to stay with Angelina,” she said. “She is a good mother and all children should stay with their mother,” she said.

Mentewab also spoke out on the Brangelina divorce. She hopes that the two will keep the children in mind during this difficult process.

“I am sorry that they are splitting up and I will pray for them, but I do not think it will affect Zahara that much,” she said. “I do not know who is in the right and who is in the wrong. It is very sad when a marriage breaks up, but I know they will be thinking about their children.”

Mentewab also mentioned that she does not believe the tabloid rumors about World War Z star Brad Pitt being a bad father figure.

“I have read about what Brad Pitt is supposed to be like but I do not recognize this person,” she said. “This is a man who has looked after and cared for my daughter. He is a good man and I hope that they can settle whatever it is between them and move on with their lives.”

Do you think Angelina Jolie will allow her daughter to meet and spend time with her birth mother?

MORE: Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance After Tumultuous Angelina Jolie Separation | Angelina Jolie Has Made A New Accusation About Brad Pitt | Legal Documents Reveal Angelina Jolie Thinks Brad Pitt Is ‘Terrified The Public Will Learn The Truth’

[H/T Daily Mail]