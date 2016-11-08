Angelina Jolie Fires Off Piercing Comment About Brad Pitt Wanting Joint Custody

Negotiations between Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting seriously intense. Apparently the Maleficent actress is ready and willing to duke it out in court with her estranged husband.

Angie wants to retain primary physical custody of their children, and to only allow Pitt to have monitored visitation “until he gets his sh*t together,” according to sources of TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, Brad Pitt filed legal documents requesting joint custody of the couple’s six children. Essentially, Angelina wants to continue with the current arrangement set forth by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services that the couple initially agreed upon since they separated.

The current custody agreement involves monitored visits for Brad and that Angelina has primary physical custody of their six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Sources close to Angelina say that the 41-year-old actress wants to get the family repaired so that she and Brad can move on with their lives and find a custody solution that will give their children a “normal” family life.

Angelina reportedly believes that Brad has issues with substance abuse and anger management that need to be addressed before he should be given custody of their kids.

According to sources close to Brad, the new custody arrangement will reportedly be dependent upon what the DCFS concludes regarding the private jet incident between Pitt and Maddox.

The legal papers that Brad Pitt filed on Friday were the first time he has responded to Angelina’s divorce. Originally he declined to file papers as it would draw the battle lines for the divorce.

While sources have said that the couple may be settling the negotiations in private, the latest word from Angelina’s team seems like she is preparing to go to court over the custody situation.

For the first time since the private jet altercation that took place on September 14, reports have surfaced that Brad Pitt has visited with his son Maddox for the first time since the September 14 private jet altercation.

After the incident, a call was made to the police saying that Pitt was both verbally and physically abusive towards Maddox. However, Pitt denies the claims and various reports have indicated that there was no physical abuse that took place.

The FBI has been investigating the alleged incident along with the DCFS, but it is purely a fact-finding mission. Recently, Angelina and the kids were questioned for hours by the authorities regarding the airplane altercation.

What are your thoughts about these new developments in the Brangelina divorce?

[H/T TMZ]