Andrew Garfield Thinks He Might Be ‘Banned’ From Disneyland

Andrew Garfield won’t be trying to visit Disneyland anytime soon.

“I’m probably banned…forever,” the actor jokingly told E! News at the Golden Globes.

Garfield is referencing his latest visit to Disneyland in which he celebrated his 29th birthday. The actor revealed to W magazine that he was high during his trip with some friends and his then-girlfriend Emma Stone.

“We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?” he told the magazine. “I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f—ing small world.’”

When asked if Emma was upset with his for exposing their shenanigans, he responded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t even know what you’re referencing. I was blacked out when that interview happened.”

