Amy Schumer Reveals Photo In Nothing But A Blanket Before The Oscars

The Academy Awards normally bring out the best and brightest when it comes to Hollywood fashion. Amy Schumer, however, does not seem to have received that memo.

Earlier today, the Trainwreck star shared a hilarious photo on Instagram, of herself wandering around on the street, coffee in hand, wrapped up in a large blanket. She captioned the photo, “What to wear? #oscars”

While it may not be necessarily defined as “Red Carpet ready,” there’s no arguing that the oversized comforter certainly looks comfy. Amy might even be on to something here. Designer blankets that can be worn to high-profile events. Classy “Snuggies,” if you will.

No word on if Amy was actually planning on attending the Oscars or not, but if she was, considering how frequently the show ends up running long, having a blanket in hand isn’t a bad idea.

While she’s never even been nominated for an Oscar, Schumer has won multiple Critics Choice Awards, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award for her Comedy Central show, Inside Amy Schumer.

Amy is no stranger to comfort over everything else. She recently spent some time vacationing with old friends and shared several photos that look like her and her girlfriends were very relaxed and comfortable.

If Amy has ONE thing down for sure, it’s being funny. If she has TWO things down for sure, then the second one is definitely not being ashamed to be comfortable.

