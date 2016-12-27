Amy Schumer Is ‘Too Blessed To Be Stressed’ About Not Looking Like A Model

Amy Schumer couldn’t care less if she looked like a lingerie model.

The comedian, 35, shared a photo on Instagram of herself on Monday holding up a photo of a slender lingerie model in front of her own body with the caption, “Too blessed to be stressed.”

Many of her followers applauded her for her body positive message and responded with encouraging comments, PEOPLE reports.

“That’s a ridiculous idea of pretty or gorgeous,” commented @wn543. “I love myself the way I am! Not that idea.”

“Perfect! In every way shape and size,” wrote @lcushing201. “Love this post.”

“So true honey!” commented @joann.alexander. “I love all you do and stand for!”

Just another reason why we love her.

