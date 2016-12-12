Amy Schumer Finally Tells Us The Hilarious Story Of Getting Food Poisoning With Boyfriend Ben Hanisch

Amy Schumer recently appeared on Ellen and in typical hilarious fashion gave us the detailed (very detailed) story of when she and her boyfriend got food poisoning in Paris. The entire time she is giving us the blow by blow, Ellen is in stitches and cannot stop laughing at the zingers Schumer busts out.

Schumer also gives us some updates on her love life with Ben Hanisch, as they have just celebrated being together for one year.

We met and neither of us were looking for anything, but we really liked each other right away. I liked him so much, I was like, ‘I’m going to make him wait.’ And I did, all through dinner.

She also gives a quick message of strength to the crowd when describing what it is like to be trolled on a daily basis:

The Trainwreck star no doubt is unyielding in her delivery, but it is absolutely hilarious and makes for some great talk show television. Schumer had no fear whatsoever about giving the audience a graphic depiction about what the food poisoning did to her body.

Basically I was in there [squats and makes loud diarrhea noise], just machine gun. I knew it was over. I was in there yelling, ‘It was so great dating you! I wish you the best luck. You’re going to meet the greatest girl.’ Who can make it through that? I was like the fountain on Friends. And that was when I learned not to throw up in a wicker basket.

But she also did a good job of weaving in a realistic message, one that is about being comfortable with who you are and not listening to the trolls in the world trying to bring you down:

I look in the mirror and I know who I am and I feel beautiful and strong and sexy. The people who are online trolling are in more pain than we could possibly imagine. For women of all ages, there’s no one too young or too old to understand, it never stops. It really has to be about knowing who you are. Every day I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘I can work with this b**ch.’

