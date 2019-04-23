Amy Schumer Fans Think She Secretly Gave Birth Already

Has Amy Schumer given birth? Some fans are theorizing as much after seeing an Instagram photo the actress and comedian shared earlier this week.

On Monday, the I Feel Pretty star shared a photo of the book Cribsheet written by Emily Oster. The caption grabbed the attention of some eagle-eyed fans.

“The book #expectingbetter by @profemilyoster got me through pregnancy,” Schumer wrote. “It is a fact and statistic based look at pregnancy. She is an economist at Brown University. Her follow up book #cribsheet is about children from birth to preschool. I am so grateful for her work.”

Many fans wondered if the way Schumer referred to “got me through pregnancy” meant that she and husband Chris Fischer already welcomed their first child without making an official announcement.

“Uhhh congratulations? Lol idk if I’m reading too much into that,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another follower added, “Through pregnancy meaning…”

Schumer, 37, hasn’t given fans any type of update or confirmation just yet, however. She and Fischer, 39, revealed in October that they were expecting a baby, their first together. Since then, Schumer has been open about her journey to motherhood, which included a rough second trimester when she was hospitalized for severe nausea.

“Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

Schumer told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that even though she never planned on being a mother before she met Fischer, she couldn’t wait for motherhood.

“I have never wanted kids,” she said at the time. “And then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, ‘Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?’ I think we’re going to do it, just only use my genetics.”

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018, just three months after they were seen together in public for the first time. In March, the comedian opened up about her marriage in her Netflix special, revealing that Fischer is on the autism spectrum.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she told the Chicago crowd during the hour-long special. “I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much.”

“My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on,” Schumer said, according to Entertainment Tonight, before telling a story of how her husband reacted abnormally to her falling down during a walk together.

“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she continued. “That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”