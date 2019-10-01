Jessica Simpson Leaves Cheeky Comment on Amy Schumer’s Weight Loss Post

Jessica Simpson fans loved the singer and designer’s latest Instagram activity when she left a cheeky comment on a post Amy Schumer shared about weight loss. After the comedian revealed she lost 10 lbs. following the birth of her son Gene Attell, Simpson’s name popped up in the comments.

Schumer, 38, shared a photo of herself in a two-piece and called out Simpson for her earlier Instagram post where she said she lost 100 pounds of baby weight after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae in March.

“OK Simpson! Well I’ve lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker. #norush #givememymoneybackkim,” she captioned the sunny photo.

Simpson, 39, took to the comments section to say: “You’re hot. Size only matters when it comes to men.”

Schumer welcomed baby boy Gene with husband Chris Fischer in May.

Last week, Simpson, who also shares daughter Maxwell Drew and son Ace Knute with husband Eric Johnson, told her followers that she lost 100 lbs. in six months.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” Simpson captioned a two-photo slideshow featuring both herself solo and one snap with her 6-month-old baby girl.

In the images, she wears black sunglasses and a black midi dress featuring long bell sleeves, a pleated skirt and belted, cinched waist. A source told PEOPLE that Simpson was “very committed” to her weightless journey and made it happen with hard work dedication.

“She set a goal and she went for it,” they said. “She had a hard time not feeling like herself.”

The source said she worked with her trainer, Harley Pasternak, and his co-trainer, Sydney Liebes, and got back to her favorite form of exercise: walking.

“Jessica had a trainer and she was very committed to working out. She also did a lot of walking — walking is huge for her mentally and physically,” the source said. “It’s always been something she does to clear her head and for the steps.”

“She ate a lot of vegetables. She also discovered the vegetables she likes that can also be masked into different dishes. And she limited foods that were fried and high in calories. But she did not deny herself and gave herself nice healthy meals,” the source added. “She believes in moderation and she was conscious of her goal. At certain times she allowed herself to indulge.”

Schumer is also proud of her post-baby body, telling a fan in an Instagram comment in July that “I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again!”

