Amy Schumer Welcomes New Baby With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first baby!

Schumer posted the first baby photo on Instagram to share the news, joking that they too had a “royal baby,” referring to Meghan Markle — The Dutchess of Sussex — also giving birth in the last 24 hours.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Schumer is seen holding her new baby boy, with Fischer leaning over kissing her in the head.

View this post on Instagram 10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born. A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 6, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018, then in October, they revealed that they were expecting their first child.

The pregnancy was not the most joyful experience for Schumer, however, as in November she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis gravidarum, “a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance.”

“Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV),” a description of the illness from the American Pregnancy Association reads.

The APA goes on to recommend that anyone who believes they may be experiencing the illness should “not take any medications to solve this problem without first consulting” a medical professional or “health care provider.”

Schumer discovered that she had Hyperemesis right before a stand-up comedy show in Texas, which she had to cancel due to winding up in the hospital.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of her shows. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” she continued.

Following her announcement, many of Schumer’s followers showed up to offer support, with many sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with Hyperemesis gravidarum during their pregnancies as well.

“You’re being very open and honest about your pregnancy, and you’re revealing a very personal aspect of your life to the public. Thank you for your candor, and don’t feel like you owe the public an explanation for your life,” one follower wrote. “Your honesty is appreciated, but it’s not expected. Take time to yourself for you and your family if you need to. Your fans will be here when you’re ready!”

“Hyperemesis is the worse!! Take care of yourself! Slurpees helped me!! I did that twice!!” someone else commented. “Stay strong sister!“