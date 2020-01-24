Amy Schumer’s Ex Reveals He’s Been Living With Her and Her Husband

It turns out that Amy Schumer has given herself a unique living situation. Apparently, the comedian and her husband Chris Fischer have been letting Schumer’s ex, Kyle Dunnigan, crash with them for a spell. Dunnigan dished on the arrangement during a recent spot on The Howard Stern Show.

“I’ve been there for a month and a half. She’s been very cool,” Dunnigan said, adding that he has his own room as well as his own bathroom. However, he says that he and Fischer regularly “bro out” and play chess together, so it doesn’t sound as awkward as it could be.

“All the food is really good and free,” he said of the arrangement. “I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna.”

According to the comic, he moved in simply because he’s helping his ex get ready for her upcoming Hulu show, Love, Beth. Dunnigan previously won an Emmy in 2015 for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up,” which he wrote for Schumer’s prior show, Inside Amy Schumer. Dunnigan also had a bit part in her 2015 comedy, Trainwreck.

While the living arrangement, however temporary, may seem strange, Schumer herself has never been one to be bound by conventions. Earlier this week, she opened up to Oprah Winfrey during her 2020 Vision Tour about her bowel-related problems.

“I’m feeling so much better, I can’t even complain, except I haven’t pooped since Monday,” Schumer told Winfrey. “We’ll save that for the audience. We’ll save for the 15,000 people. A long time. There’s not much comfort happening over here. Any tips?”

Naturally, Winfrey had some suggestions for her, including dieter’s tea. Apparently, Winfrey’s suggestions worked, as Schumer proudly shared a text with the media maven that read, “I just pooped on the plane!” Winfrey, clearly being a good and supportive friend, replied by shouting to her audience “Hey everybody! Amy just pooped on the plane!”

Last month, Schumer also opened up about her “brutal” C-section.

“I had a fresh C-section which had complications [but] I was just so happy,” Schumer told the Pregnancy & Parenting podcast. “I mean, other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief.”

Schumer’s upcoming series, Love, Beth, is expected to debut on Hulu sometime this year.