American Werewolf In London Remake In Works With Max Landis Directing, Robert Kirkman Producing

An American Werewolf In London, a classic comedy horror movie from acclaimed director John Landis, is officially getting a remake.

Max Landis, the son of the original director, is set to write the new screenplay and direct, while Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, producers of AMC’s hit zombie series The Walking Dead are set to produce through Skybound Pictures for Universal pictures.

According to Deadline, “The news comes after the elder Landis and filmmaker Anthony Waller (An American Werewolf in Paris) sealed a deal with the studio on the rights. The younger Landis’ deal is being negotiated.”

“John Landis will executive produce along with Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith, Broken Road’s Sean Robins and producer Andy Trapani who wrote Deadline to say that he’s been working on putting this together for nearly 10 years.”

An American Werewolf In London follows David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), two American college students, who are backpacking through Britain when a large wolf attacks them. David survives with a bite, but Jack is brutally killed.

As David heals in the hospital, he’s plagued by violent nightmares of his mutilated friend, who warns David that he is becoming a werewolf. When David discovers the horrible truth, he contemplates committing suicide before the next full moon causes him to transform from man to murderous beast.

A previous (now deleted) tweet from Max Landis read that he would love to take credit for the idea, but that Walkind Dead producer Robert Kirkman came up with it. Landis since deleted all of his tweets concerning the remake and replaced them with this:

YOU MAY HAVE SEEN SOME TWEETS HERE RECENTLY BUT I ASSURE YOU YOU DID NOT AND YOU ARE JUST CONFUSED, OK THERE WAS NO TWEETS ABOUT NOTHIN — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) November 8, 2016

Max Landis is currently the writer/producer on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on BBC America, the executive producer on Channel Zero on the Syfy Channel. His screenplay for Bright is currently being filmed by David Ayer. Landis’ previous work includes the comic book series Superman: American Alien, Chronicle, Me Him Her, America Ultra, Mr. Right, and Victor Frankenstein.

We’ll keep you updated on all breaking news concerning The American Werewolf In London remake, right here on Comicbook.com