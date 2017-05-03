American Man, Canadian Girlfriend Strangled To Death In Botched Robbery In Belize

Families in America and Canada are mourning tonight over the tragic loss of an international couple who were murdered in a botched robbery in Belize.

Police confirmed that they discovered the bodies of 52-year-old Francesca Matus as well as the body of her 36-year-old boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, in a sugarcane field near where her Corozal winter home was located.

Matus was from Canada and DeVoursney was from the United States.

In addition to an autopsy revealing that the couple was strangled to death, Matus’ mother reportedly told journalists that she was informed the pair’s wrists had been bound with duct tape.

It was also reported that Matus’ body was found lying underneath DeVoursney’s.

The couple was reported missing about a week before Matus was scheduled to be picked up by a friend for a ride to the airport.

Authorities released a statement confirming the crime and inferring they have an idea of what happened. An official stated, “For sure it shows murder, this is a homicide investigation. Both bodies were found together in some bushes and were starting to decompose by the time they were found. We believe they had a lot of money in their possession and someone tried to rob them.”

Matus’, a mother of two, was described by friends as, “a beautiful person,” and someone who, “generated so much warmth and made you feel good just seeing her beautiful smiling face.”

Her cousin Ivana Pucci created an endearing social media post to her, writing, “Woke up this morning with the gut wrenching realization that this isn’t a bad dream. You are so very loved and I promise we will find out who did this to you. I worshipped you growing up, my beautiful big cousin … and that will never falter. You will be forever young … forever etched in my heart.”

