American Horror Story Star Barbara Tarbuck Dies at 74

Actress Barbara Tarbuck has passed away from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease at the age of 74. She was best known for her long-time run on General Hospital, but most recently she spent time on American Horror Story. She passed at her home, her daughter Jennifer Lane Connolly was by her side at the end.

Tarbuck was a Detroit native who got her start on the children’s radio show, “Storyland.” Eventually, after studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, she made her way to New York City to pursue her passion. Eventually she decided to teach acting at UCLA.

Her most famous role was that of Lady Jane Jacks on ABC‘s General Hospital. She was on the show from 1996 to 2010. Soon after, she appeared as Mother Superior Claudia in American Horror Story: Asylum, however she also had TV credits from shows such as Dallas, The Waltons, and M*A*S*H.

Tarbuck wasn’t limited to television in her career. She was also cast in films such as The Tie That Binds, Walking Tall, and Gone.

She is survived by her daughter and her two grandchildren, Cianan and Cuinn Chawinga.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

