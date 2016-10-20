American Horror Story: Roanoke To Have Huge Twist In Episode 6

The sixth episode of American Horror Story is lining up to be one of the most memorable episodes in the 6-season series. Showrunner Ryan Murphy has said all season long to expect a wild twist in this week’s episode, and he went on to confirm those statements once again on Tuesday morning.

“It’s the biggest plot twist we’ve ever done on the show,” said Ryan Murphy during a conference call this morning with EW. “The season was sort of written as if the season was two different shows. Something happens where half the cast is revealed to be playing and doing something absolutely different than you’ve seen in the first five. There’s a startling announcement at the end of act 3 that resets the rest of the season up until episode 10.”

Murphy also dished on other significant details regarding American Horror Story: Roanoke.

He revealed that both Finn Wittrock and Taissa Farmiga will be making an appearance on AHS: Roanoke. Farmiga has not had a role on the show since Coven, but it was only a matter of finding the right part for her in order to get her back on the series.

As a nod to season 3’s Coven, Murphy confirmed that Lady Gaga’s character the Woods Witch is the FIRST Supreme. Also, Murphy and the showrunners intend to return to the storyline of Coven for future installments to the series. “At some pint, we’re going to do a return to the Coven season,” Murphy said. “I don’t know what season that will be.”

Most hardcore AHS fans have likely made the connection that every season of the show is connected in some way. In addition to Season 3’s Coven, Murphy said that there is another previous season that Roanoke will relate to. “Next year, we will be going back to some Freak Show characters, deeper histories and mythologies,” he said. “So we’re sort of still exploring season 4 in season 7.”

Ryan Murphy that the 10th and final episode of the season will conclude the story for Roanoke, however some of the characters will live on for storylines to come. “The finale is the wrap-up to Roanoke but the mythology and some of the characters will continue in subsequent seasons,” he said. “So it’s the ending but not the ending.”

Be sure to tune in to FX at 10 p.m. ET for this season’s game-changing episode of AHS.

What do you think the twist is going to be in Wednesday’s episode 6 of American Horror Story: Roanoke?

